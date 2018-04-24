Cal Poly police arrest teen protester

April 24, 2018

A 15-year-old animal rights activist chained herself to a gate outside the Cal Poly meat processing center in attempt to stop the slaughter of a cow on Monday. University police arrested the girl for trespassing, video shows. [Cal Coast Times]

Zoe Rosenberg hopped a fence along with a woman who was also participating in the animal rights activism event. The two females then chained themselves to the gate and livestreamed the incident, with Rosenberg doing much of the talking.

Rosenberg said she has an animal sanctuary where more than 150 animals live.

“We are asking that they send this beautiful cow to my sanctuary, Happy Hen Animal Sanctuary, where she can live the life that she deserves,” Rosenberg said.

The teen activist said she was nicknaming the cow slated to be slaughtered “Justice.”

“We’re asking for Justice to be released, and we’re asking for justice for her,” Rosenberg said.

Additionally, the teen took aim at Cal Poly and the university’s animal science program, claiming they are illegally torturing and killing animals. Rosenberg also said that is traumatizing students.

“For you animal science majors you are required to learn how to kill animals and that is horrible,” Rosenberg said.

Shortly after Rosenberg and her fellow activist chained themselves to the gate, university police officers arrived at the scene.

The officers offered Rosenberg and the woman multiple chances to leave peacefully without getting arrested. Rosenberg said she would not leave unless the cow goes to her sanctuary and that there is no peace when animals are being killed.

When an officer asked Rosenberg to place her hands behind her back, the teen responded, “Where is the cow?”

Eventually officers arrested Rosenberg and her fellow activist while other activists stood, watched, screamed and filmed the incident.

“Where is justice?” the activists screamed.

Cal Fire personnel came out to the scene to break the chain tied to the fence and the activists.

