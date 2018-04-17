Child struck by vehicle in Templeton
April 17, 2018
A vehicle collided with a child bicyclist Tuesday morning in Templeton, resulting in the child being taken to the hospital. [Cal Coast Times]
However, CHP spokesman Patrick Seebart says the child was uninjured. The young bicyclist was merely taken to Twin Cities Community Hospital for precautionary reasons, Seebart said.
The collision occurred at about 7:40 a.m. on Vineyard Drive at Bennett Way. It is unclear what caused the collision, but the driver was not impaired, according to the CHP.
An investigation is ongoing.
