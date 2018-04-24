Couple found dead in Grover Beach identified

April 24, 2018

Grover Beach police have identified a man and woman who died earlier this month in a suspected drug overdose. [Cal Coast Times]

On the evening of April 12, Grover Beach officers found the bodies of Randy Stroub, 61, and Christine McLain, 52, inside the same room of a home in the 100 block of Newport Avenue. Officers found illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia at the scene.

Police initially said there were no obvious signs of foul play. Officers were investigating the relation of drugs to the deaths.

The county coroner’s unit has since performed autopsies on both Stroub and McClain. Toxicology results are pending, and investigators have yet to determine their causes of death.

