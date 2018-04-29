Cuesta College replacing two water-wasting pools

April 29, 2018

Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo plans to temporarily shuttered its Aquatic Center in May while two pools are replaced. More than four years ago, campus staff estimated the pools were leaking more than 25,000 gallons a day. [Cal Coast Times]

In mid-2014, Cuesta College stopped watering seven of its lawns in an attempt to conserve water. But by mid-2015, water bills provided by Cuesta College show the campus had almost doubled its water usage, according to a CalCoastNews exclusive.

Staff then determined the increased water usage was primarily because of cracks and liner issues with the pools.

During the first three months of 2014, Cuesta College’s main campus used 11.04 acre feet of water, while in the first three months of 2015, water usage swelled to 20.94 acre feet, an increase of 35,843 gallons of water a day even though the college has stopped watering most of its lawns. One acre foot equals approximately 326,000 gallons of water.

In 2015, the college closed its small 60,000 gallon pool to make emergency safety repairs to the lining and announced plans to replace both the 650,000 gallon pool and the 65,000 gallon pool in 2018.

Utilizing Measure L Bond funds, the pools will sport improved drainage systems, starting blocks and a diving board. The new aquatic center, which will also include a new restroom, is scheduled to open in fall 2019.

