Fire at Madonna Inn caused by over filling dryer
April 27, 2018
A dryer in a Madonna Inn laundry room caught on fire Thursday night, causing smoke to spread in nearby parts of the hotel. [Cal Coast Times]
Officials evacuated guests in rooms close to the laundry area. Firefighters arrived and quickly contained the blaze to the dryer.
No one suffered injuries as a result of the blaze, and the fire caused limited damage. An overloaded dryer was reportedly the cause of the fire.
