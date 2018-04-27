Fire at Madonna Inn caused by over filling dryer

A dryer in a Madonna Inn laundry room caught on fire Thursday night, causing smoke to spread in nearby parts of the hotel. [Cal Coast Times]

Officials evacuated guests in rooms close to the laundry area. Firefighters arrived and quickly contained the blaze to the dryer.

No one suffered injuries as a result of the blaze, and the fire caused limited damage. An overloaded dryer was reportedly the cause of the fire.

