Hill rips SLO County for hiring PR firm over Holland video
April 10, 2018
Several opponents of San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson’s reelection bid are criticizing county officials for spending money on hiring a public relations firm to direct crisis communications in the aftermath of the release of the video showing Andrew Holland’s jailhouse death. [Cal Coast Times]
Critics, including the Holland family, are alleging the money spent on crisis management amounts to taxpayers aiding Parkinson’s reelection campaign. However, an executive with the public relations firm says the company was not hired to do anything political.
Recently, SLO County Chief Administrative Officer Wade Horton disclosed to the board of supervisors that the county spent $21,625 on public relations consulting to handle the fallout from the release of the Holland video. The county hired AMF Media Group to advise them on how to “quickly, efficiently and clearly” address the situation surrounding the video release, Horton stated in an email to the board of supervisors.
AMF Media Group is a San Ramon-based public relations firm with an office in San Luis Obispo. The company recently acquired longtime San Luis Obispo public relations firm Barnett Cox & Associates.
Dave Cox, now vice president of operations for AMF Media Group, told Cal Coast Times his firm was hired in March after the jailhouse death video went viral and the story became national news.
“We were hired to get the facts out, to put out a list of changes the county had made,” Cox said.
Cox added that AMF Media Group was not told to do anything to support Parkinson or District Attorney Dan Dow.
However, Supervisor Adam Hill responded to the county’s disclosure about hiring the public relations firm by lashing out at Horton.
“This is very disappointing to find out, Wade. And to find out in this manner is even more disappointing,” Hill said in an email to Horton. “While you may not have to check with the board on such matters, let me tell you right now, I find this and other attempts to ‘handle’ this tragic issue to be distasteful, counter-productive and biased.”
Hill is currently aligned politically with the Holland family, which is financially backing Parkinson’s opponent, as well as challengers to Dow and County Supervisor Lynn Compton in the current electoral races.
I am not a fan of Hill’s outbursts but I agree with this one. Our county and SLO city waste untold fortunes of our money hiring consultants to tell them what time it is. As in other situations this one is pretty clear, just tell the damn truth and maintain a transparent communication with the public one is supposed to serve.
I would like to see a clear explanation of what we got for all the money, I bet not much.
Be careful how you throw blame around, Adam (and your sidekick and enabler, Bruce Gibson). It may just come back to bite you. Your own progressives see you and Bruce for what you are- debased political opportunists- and have already turned on you. To wit:
“the Board of Supervisors saw all of this videotape and knew the truth, back when they were negotiating the settlement with the family – the family won 5 million dollars – months ago, and they did not come out and correct the record and say that the sheriff was lying. So, that’s deeply disturbing to me that not only is the sheriff lying and the DA is not investigating, the Board of Supervisors was complicit in this cover up.” quote from Nick Andre, in an interview with a Tribune reporter immediately after the SLO County Supervisor meeting protest.
Adam and Bruce- you can’t have it both ways, it doesn’t work that way. The public sees each of your for what you are.
And we know that is not good for the well being of the county.
Adam Hill please just go away. It appears that your mental health issues and anger management is still an issue with you. I guess that he is upset that there exists no public relation company that could in anyway represent him and the corruption that he has been involved in. He is the one who is looking at political gain from this event.