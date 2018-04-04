Huge home development proposed in Paso Robles

April 4, 2018

The city of Paso Robles is taking public input on a proposed 915-home development along the city’s southeastern edge. [Cal Coast Times]

Known as the Beechwood development, the project is located on an approximately 236-acre property between Meadowlark Road, Beechwood Drive and Creston Road. The city has already approved a specific plan for the area that envisions development at the site.

Project plans call for mostly single family homes, as well as some apartments, duplexes and triplexes. Additionally, there would be some commercial development and open space.

On April 11, Paso Robles planners will take comments from the public on potential environmental issues during an open house held at 5:30 p.m. at Peterson Elementary School. Peterson Elementary is located in close proximity to the proposed development site.

Some neighbors have already expressed concerns about the Beechwood development.

