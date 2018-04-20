Los Osos woman arrested for attempted kidnapping

San Luis Obispo police have arrested a 50-year-old Los Osos woman for trying to kidnap a 3-year-old boy at the SLO Target store on Tuesday. [Cal Coast Times]

On Wednesday, police circulated a surveillance image of the suspect who was said to have tried to lure the child out of Target with her. That evening, Rosemary Osorioloaiza brought herself to the county sheriff’s substation in Los Osos and spoke with a deputy about the incident.

Deputies notified the SLO Police Department, and Osorioloaiza spoke with an officer by phone. The woman agreed to meet the officer at the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Police say an investigation revealed Osorioloaiza attempted to kidnap the 3-year-old boy, but the child’s parent confronted her. She then released the child’s hand and left the store without further incident.

Officer arrested Osorioloaiza at the police department and booked her into the SLO County Jail. Osorioloaiza remains in jail on a single charge of attempted kidnapping with her bail set at $50,000.

