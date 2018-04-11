Lucia Mar Unified School District bus driver allegedly abuses child, video

April 11, 2018

The lawyers for the family who filed a lawsuit against the Lucia Mar Unified School District accusing a school bus driver of sexually molesting a 9-year-old special-needs child released a video of the suspected abuse on Tuesday. [KSBY]

In the video, bus driver David Lamb has the child move out of the view of the camera. Lamb then parks the bus containing only the alleged victim, kneels down in front of the child and appears touching the child.

Lamb, 49, is accused of exposing his penis to the girl, showing pornography to her and penetrating her vagina. Lamb allegedly admitted in an interview with San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies to exposing himself to the girl and accidentally showing her pornography, but he denied most of the allegations against him.

After the child’s guardians informed the school of the alleged abuse, a transportation manager said she reviewed the tapes and found no inappropriate behavior.

Attorney for the family, David Ring, released the following timeline at a press conference on Tuesday:

Jan. 9, 2017 – David Lamb begins picking up and driving the girl to Chris Jespersen School in LMUSD school bus

April 6, 2017 – After picking up the girl, GPS tracking on bus shows David Lamb making a suspicious stop for 10 minutes

April 7, 2017 – Security footage from bus shows David Lamb allegedly molesting the girl

April 10, 2017 – LMUSD is notified that David Lamb allegedly showed the girl “nasty videos” on his phone and that he “touched her.” LMUSD promises to review the security tapes on the bus

April 26, 2017 – After spring break, David Lamb resumes picking up the girl from her bus stop

May 9, 2017 – After picking up the girl, GPS tracking on bus shows David Lamb making a suspicious stop for 10 minutes

May 16, 2017 – After picking up te girl, GPS tracking on bus shows David Lamb making suspicious top for 10 minutes

May 18, 2017 – The girl tells LMUSD that David Lamb sexually abused her on numerous occasions and that Lamb threatened that if she told anyone he would do “something bad” to her

May 24, 2017 – Chris Jespersen School is made aware of the girl’s allegations that David Lamb sexually abused her; school takes no action

May 30, 2017 – The girl’s parents report David Lamb’s sexual abuse to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office

June 7, 2017 – David Lamb is arrested by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office

At the press conference, Ring asked the parents of any other victims to come forward.

On Tuesday, Lucia Mar Unified School District Superintendent Raynee Daley released the following statement”

“Since we first became aware of the charges of child sexual abuse by this bus driver, we have cooperated very closely with the family and law enforcement as the investigation moved forward,” according to the statement. “Student safety is a high priority in our district, and we are deeply concerned about the potential impact of these actions on the child. Please understand that personnel, student privacy and due process laws preclude us from commenting further on the specifics of this case.”

Loading...