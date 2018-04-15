Lynn Compton’s critics are way off-base

April 15, 2018

OPINION by ELSA DAWSON

It’s fascinating reading the drum-beat of nasty letters launched by Supervisor Lynn Compton’s critics in their efforts to demonize her for the many good things she’s done. Consider the park funding issue.

Last year, after discovering that supervisors Adam Hill and Bruce Gibson had studiously diverted nearly $10 million worth of South County development impact fees to their own districts, Compton effectively demanded an allocation of $1.5 million for South County parks, despite the objections of those who had siphoned off funds generated by her district for nearly a decade. For what should be considered an act of heroism on her part, her naysayers can only whine that park improvements have yet to be built.

They fail to understand that parks aren’t built with magic wands. Parks take planning, design, community engagement, and consensus building to develop the recreational facilities the community wants and needs. That is precisely what has been happening since Compton secured that funding.

The skate park in Nipomo, refurbishment of the Dana Adobe, and the Jack Ready Imagination Park are already well on their way to being realized, thanks to actions taken by Supervisor Compton.

Keep up the good work Lynn!

