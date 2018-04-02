Marijuana thief stabs man trying to protect neighbor’s plants

April 2, 2018

A Lompoc man noticed a pair of thieves stealing marijuana plants from his neighbor’s pot garden Friday night and tried to protect the backyard grow. But, one of the thieves stabbed the man, and both ran away, according to the Lompoc Police Department. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 10:25 p.m., the Lompoc man saw two Hispanic males in their late teens or early 20s hopping over a fence from the neighbor’s yard. He then confronted the suspects and tried to detain them.

One of the suspects ran away, while the other engaged in a physical altercation with the man. During the altercation, the suspect stabbed the man once in the upper arm, then fled the scene.

Responders transported the victim to the Marian Regional Medical Center trauma unit for treatment.

Officers searched the area but did not locate either of the suspects. Investigators request that anyone who has information about the suspects contact the police department at (805) 736-2341.

The city of Lompoc recently decided to take a “free-market approach” to marijuana, and it is in the process of permitting dispensaries. Lompoc police have expressed concern about incidents that may occur as a result of pot businesses operating in the city.

