molestation charges against Nipomo wrestling coach

April 6, 2018

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has recommended that SLO County prosecutors file sexual molestation charges against the former girls wrestling coach at Nipomo High School. [Cal Coast Times]

Justin Magdaleno, a Nipomo High School teacher and wrestling coach, was placed on administrative leave last fall when the Lucia Mar Unified School District launched an investigation into allegations of sexually inappropriate contact with some girls on the wrestling team. About 10 members of the girls wrestling team accused Magdaleno of making inappropriate comments about their bodies. Other students accused the coach of inappropriate touching.

Following a multi-month investigation of its own, the sheriff’s office sent a report to the SLO County District Attorney’s Office recommending charges of lewd acts with a minor under 14 years old and annoying or molesting a child under 18. The district attorney’s office is currently reviewing the report.

Thus far, there have been no charges filed against the coach. Magdaleno resigned as wrestling coach last year. It is unclear if he is still on administrative leave from his teaching position.

Magadaleno founded the girls wrestling team at Nipomo High in 2013, after having taught at the school for about four years. Married with a young child, Magdaleno was teaching psychology and government at Nipomo High School when he was placed on leave.

