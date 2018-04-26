Santa Maria man killed in Nipomo crash

April 26, 2018

A 34-year-old Santa Maria man died Wednesday evening after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing in Nipomo. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 7:30 p.m., the motorcyclist was riding eastbound on Los Berros Road near Dale Avenue west of Highway 101 when he veered off the road at a curve, causing the motorcycle to flip. The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike, and he died at the scene of the crash.

Investigators say neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected as factors in the crash. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

Officials have yet to disclose the identity of the victim. CHP officers are still investigating the crash.

Loading...