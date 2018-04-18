SLO man killed in off-roading crash in Pozo

April 18, 2018

A 23-year-old San Luis Obispo man died in an off-roading accident on Monday. His body was discovered a day later by firefighters. [Cal Coast Times]

Wolfgang Wyatt Forbes was riding a 1986 Suzuki Samurai on Stair Step Summit Trail in Pozo at an unknown time when he failed to negotiate the dirt and rock trail, according to the CHP. Forbes’ vehicle rolled on its roof and he was ejected.

Forbes died of his injuries at the scene. The San Luis Obispo man’s dog, which was with him at the time, survived the collision. It appears no other people were with Forbes at the time of the crash.

Later Monday, Forbes’ father reported his son missing to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. At least initially, investigators did not know where Forbes had been.

On Tuesday, two off-duty firefighters were riding motorcycles in the area and discovered the crash site. Rescue crews then used a CHP helicopter to transport Cal Fire and CHP personnel to the location because of the rugged terrain in the area.

Rescue then teams extricated Forbes’ body. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

