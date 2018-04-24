Supervisor Lynn Compton listens

April 24, 2018

Opinion by Dennis and Delores Bryan

This is an election season that has been a bit hard to understand since we have experienced first hand support from our San Luis Obispo County Fourth District Supervisor Lynn Compton.

We need to do everything we can to procure and save our water resources, so as to make them available to all of us who live and work here in San Luis Obispo County and—most of all—to conserve water using methods that are proven to reduce consumption. After all, when it comes to water, we are all in this together.

As water conservation business owners in the South County, it’s been tough to get public officials to listen about modern methods of water conservation using available technology. Lynn Compton is the only officeholder who has listened to our message and has actually done something about it.

Lynn Compton’s resolve and hard work to protect and conserve our water resources has been nothing less than impressive. She really listens.

Come June 5, we need her to stay the course for us in the race for 4th District Supervisor.

Dennis and Delores Bryan have lived in Nipomo for 20 years and operated their business Water Savers for 10 years. a

Loading...