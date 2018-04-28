Three suspects attack man in SLO

April 28, 2018

Three suspects allegedly attacked a man early Friday morning in the 1100 block of Orcutt Road in San Luis Obispo. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly after 1 p.m., a caller reported that three men involved in a disturbance had fled, one in a car and two had taken off running toward Broad Street. Officers responded, but were unable to find the suspects.

Shortly after officers left the scene, the suspects returned and began beating the victim, who used a knife to slash one of his assailants.

As officers were investigating the second disturbance, brothers David and Jesus Delgado-Jasso sought medical treatment at French Hospital Medical Center, police said. Medical staff admitted Jesus Delgado-Jasso, who was suffering from multiple knife wounds. He is facing assault charges.

Officers arrested David Delgado-Jasso, who was not injured, on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

The third suspect is currently at large.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the assault or the third suspect to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.

