Transient arrested for burning a confederate flag in Oceano
April 1, 2018
A 20-year-old transient from Seattle is in jail after he allegedly set a confederate flag on fire in Oceano on Friday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. [Cal Coast Times]
The suspect ran away and managed to evade capture for a day. But deputies tracked him down and arrested him on multiple charges, including arson and a civil rights violation.
At about 6:20 p.m. Friday, Mitchell Joseph Davis allegedly set a confederate flag on fire in the parking lot of a restaurant at 649 Pier Avenue in Oceano. The flag belonged to a Grover Beach woman, and it was attached to the rear of her pickup truck.
Witnesses said they saw a person light the corner of the flag on fire and then flee the area on foot. The Grover Beach woman was inside the restaurant at the time, according to the sheriff’s office.
Another customer at the restaurant put out the blaze using a pitcher of water.
After deputies initially failed to find the suspect, investigators reviewed surveillance footage and managed to produce a description of the man. At about 5 p.m. Saturday, deputies spotted a person matching the description of the suspect walking in the area of Pier Avenue in Oceano.
Deputies detained Davis and arrested him on charges of arson, resisting arrest, giving false identification to a peace officer and a civil rights violation. Authorities booked Davis into the SLO County Jail, where he remains with his bail set at $20,000.
RE: Confederate flag: “The battle flag was never adopted by the Confederate Congress, never flew over any state capitols during the Confederacy, and was never officially used by Confederate veterans’ groups. The flag probably would have been relegated to Civil War museums if it had not been resurrected by the resurgent KKK and used by Southern Dixiecrats during the 1948 presidential election.[31]
Southern historian Gordon Rhea further wrote in 2011 that:
It is no accident that Confederate symbols have been the mainstay of white supremacist organizations, from the Ku Klux Klan to the skinheads. They did not appropriate the Confederate battle flag simply because it was pretty. They picked it because it was the flag of a nation dedicated to their ideals: ‘that the negro is not equal to the white man’. The Confederate flag, we are told, represents heritage, not hate. But why should we celebrate a heritage grounded in hate, a heritage whose self-avowed reason for existence was the exploitation and debasement of a sizeable segment of its population?[32]”
Umm do I have to ask the obvious? What is anyone in Grover Beach doing with a Confederate flag dangling off their truck? Kiddo shouldn’t have lit it up on fire, but I might have snatched it and thrown it in garbage. Civil Rights violation- ? Please don’t get me started!
You would steal someone else’s property because you disagree with it? I too am no fan of the confederate flag, but it is protected speech and if some redneck wants to fly it from their 4 wheeler or pick up truck, it is not ok to destroy it or steal it. You see the confederate flag as a symbol of a racist south. Others may see it as an honor to their fallen ancestors, and still others see it as a symbol of 4 wheel drive rednecks. Leave it alone, it’s not for u to decide its meaning.
