Truck fire and four vehicle crash shut down Highway 101

April 3, 2018

An oil tanker truck caught on fire early Tuesday morning on Highway 101 in Pismo Beach. During lane closures caused from the fire, there was a four-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 1 a.m., the truck was traveling southbound on the highway near Price Street when its breaks overheated and its tires caught on fire. Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze within about 20 minutes, according to Cal Fire.

There have been no reports that any fuel spilled. The fire reportedly burned the truck’s brakes, tires and trailer.

As a result of the blaze, both directions of Highway 101 were temporarily closed in the area and traffic was diverted.

At about 8:30 a.m., the driver of a car headed southbound on Highway 101 failed to slow down for the accident and rear ended a Grover Beach police officer near Spyglass Drive. The impact propelled the cars into two other vehicles. At least one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

