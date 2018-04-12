Turnover continues, Hill appoints Ortiz-Legg to planning commission

April 12, 2018

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill has appointed former state Assembly candidate Dawn Ortiz-Legg to the SLO County Planning Commission, pending approval from the board of supervisors. [Cal Coast Times]

Ortiz-Legg, a public affairs specialist in the solar industry, ran unsuccessfully for the Assembly in 2016, losing to now-Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham. Ortiz-Legg previously served in advisory roles for the San Luis Obispo County Economic Vitality Corporation and the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments, according to her LinkedIn profile.

During the 2016 campaign, Ortiz-Legg drew criticism for attacking Cunningham for having done criminal defense work. It surfaced during the campaign that Ortiz-Legg had a criminal record, including a DUI offense and a possession of marijuana conviction.

If confirmed by the board of supervisors, Ortiz-Legg will replace Julie Hawkins on the planning commission. Hawkins recently resigned from the commission to take a job at UC Santa Cruz.

The appointment of Ortiz-Legg comes at a time of turnover on Hill’s District 3 team. Hill’s former legislative aide, Hannah Miller, left her position abruptly around the time Hill took a recent leave of absence over mental health issues.

Blake Fixler, a former Paso Robles grocery store manager who began working for the board of supervisors in 2016, has since taken over as Hill’s legislative assistant, according to the SLO County website.

