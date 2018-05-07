7 men sentenced in robbery of marijuana distributor’s home

May 16, 2018

The seven men who masquerading as police officers during an Atascadero home invasion last year were sentenced to prison on Wednesday. [Cal Coast Times]

On Feb. 11, 2017, the men entered a home on the 8400 block of San Gregorio in Atascadero and held Helios Dayspring and several other victims at gunpoint while they restrained them. Dayspring is a controversial marijuana business man who has sponsored children’s events in order to promote his pot brand.

The suspects, all from out of San Luis Obispo County, reportedly snatched 885 pounds of medical marijuana and $139,000 in cash from Dayspring’s residence.

After the robbers left the scene, Dayspring was able to free himself from his restraints and call 911.

Officers, on the scene within minutes, located two vehicles leaving the area. Inside the vehicles, officers found the victim’s stolen property and a store of firearms, one of which was reported stolen.

Police believe the suspects specifically targeted Dayspring’s residence.

Six of the suspects received five-year sentences for two counts each of home invasion robbery while the court sentenced Joseph Perry to nine years and eight months for two counts of home invasion robbery and an enhancement for personally carrying a handgun during the robbery.

Defendants:

Carnell Bowden, 35 years old, from San Bernadino

Tamone Thompson, 38 years old, from Hayward

Michael Bowden, 32 years old, from Long Beach

Joseph Perry, 36 years old, from Antioch

John Cichosz, 37 years old, from Oakley

Daniel Gonzalez, 48 years old, from Antioch

Treaveon Falls, 27 years old, from Long Beach

