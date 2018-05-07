7 men sentenced in robbery of marijuana distributor’s home
May 16, 2018
The seven men who masquerading as police officers during an Atascadero home invasion last year were sentenced to prison on Wednesday. [Cal Coast Times]
On Feb. 11, 2017, the men entered a home on the 8400 block of San Gregorio in Atascadero and held Helios Dayspring and several other victims at gunpoint while they restrained them. Dayspring is a controversial marijuana business man who has sponsored children’s events in order to promote his pot brand.
The suspects, all from out of San Luis Obispo County, reportedly snatched 885 pounds of medical marijuana and $139,000 in cash from Dayspring’s residence.
After the robbers left the scene, Dayspring was able to free himself from his restraints and call 911.
Officers, on the scene within minutes, located two vehicles leaving the area. Inside the vehicles, officers found the victim’s stolen property and a store of firearms, one of which was reported stolen.
Police believe the suspects specifically targeted Dayspring’s residence.
Six of the suspects received five-year sentences for two counts each of home invasion robbery while the court sentenced Joseph Perry to nine years and eight months for two counts of home invasion robbery and an enhancement for personally carrying a handgun during the robbery.
Defendants:
Carnell Bowden, 35 years old, from San Bernadino
Tamone Thompson, 38 years old, from Hayward
Michael Bowden, 32 years old, from Long Beach
Joseph Perry, 36 years old, from Antioch
John Cichosz, 37 years old, from Oakley
Daniel Gonzalez, 48 years old, from Antioch
Treaveon Falls, 27 years old, from Long Beach
Medical marijuana. 1/2 the kids in san luis obispo turn 18 and have a medical marijuana card a week later. Cash business because banks and brokers can’t work with the legal dealers you due to federal law. Home invasion and business invasion robberies.. Preview of coming attractions
Great! But how about the victim who appears to have been a dope dealer? $139,000 in cash and 885 pounds of marijuana? I think that there may way much more to this story. That is a very significant amount of marijuana along with the cash equals and very significant dealer.