Atascadero man arrested for alleged kidnapping and stabbing incident

May 7, 2018

Atascadero police arrested a man Monday morning for allegedly stabbing one person and kidnapping another person. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a vehicle collision and physical altercation between the people involved in the crash near the intersection of Atascadero Avenue and San Gabriel Road. Officers interviewed the alleged stabbing victim and learned that the suspect had fled the scene after kidnapping another party.

At 9:36 a.m., officers found the suspect, who avoided arrest by running from officers. Because of the proximity to Santa Rosa Elementary School, school officials placed the campus on lockdown.

Following a lengthy foot pursuit, officers located the suspect in the 9100 block of Coromar Court.

After taking Tyrone Anderson, 39, into custody, officers transported Anderson to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries sustained during the incident. The victim of the kidnapping is being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries while the stabbing victim did not require medical attention.

Atascadero officers are investigating the incident and have not yet disclosed what charges Anderson is facing.

Loading...