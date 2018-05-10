Atascadero stabbing suspect linked to sexual assault of Cal Poly student

May 10, 2018

A 39-year-old man whom Atascadero police arrested on Monday for stabbing one person and kidnapping another is connected by DNA evidence to a sexual assault of a Cal Poly student last year. [Cal Coast Times]

On the night of Dec. 4, Tyrone Anderson entered the apartment of a 20-year-old woman in the 1200 block of Foothill Boulevard, according to police. The Cal Poly student was home alone and had just stepped out of the shower, when Anderson confronted her.

Anderson bound the victim and forced her into a bedroom inside her apartment. He fled while the victim was attempting to find her cell phone and call 911, according to police.

San Luis Obispo police say detectives had been trying to locate Anderson since recently receiving a DNA match on him from an item left behind at the apartment of the victimized Cal Poly student.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Atascadero officers responded to a physical altercation near the intersection of Atascadero Avenue and San Gabriel Road. Officers found a stabbing victim and learned that the suspect had fled the scene after kidnapping another person.

Following a lengthy foot pursuit, officers arrested Anderson. Both the stabbing and kidnapping victims survived with non-life threatening injuries.

Following Anderson’s arrest on Monday, San Luis Obispo detectives obtained a search warrant for his home. They then conducted a search and found several items of evidence believed to tie Anderson to the December sexual assault.

San Luis Obispo officers arrested Anderson on charges of assault with attempt to commit rape, false imprisonment, kidnapping and burglary. Anderson remains booked in SLO County Jail with his bail now set at $1.1 million.

