Burglar pilfers from SLO jewelry store, video

May 11, 2018

A man broke into a San Luis Obispo jewelry store early Thursday morning, stole about $10,000 worth of merchandise and fled before police arrived. [Cal Coast Times]

The thief broke into I Love Rocks in the Marigold Center on Broad Street at about 4:30 a.m., the store stated in a Facebook post. The man stole a gold ruby necklace, some diamonds and a tray of silver rings.

Surveillance film captured the burglary. San Luis Obispo police have yet to identify the subject or release information about the incident.

I Love Rocks is asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact the jewelry store or the police.

