DUI driver crashes in front of Rooster Creek Tavern

May 22, 2018

An allegedly drunk driver crashed his car in front of a popular Arroyo Grande bar and grill Monday afternoon and ran over several objects in the process of the collision. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 2:45 p.m., a man drove his car on the sidewalk on Branch Street near Short Street in the Village of Arroyo Grande. The vehicle knocked down a pedestrian crosswalk signal pole and hit a city trash can, a bench and planters just outside Rooster Creek Tavern.

Arroyo Grande police said one person was arrested on DUI-related charges. Police have yet to disclose the identity of the suspect.

No one suffered significant injuries during the crash.

Later Monday, at least one person was taken to the hospital following an evening police chase that ended in a crash in downtown Atascadero.

While being pursued by police officers, a woman crashed a black sedan into a red SUV. The driver of the SUV was taken away on a stretcher and transported to the hospital in an ambulance.

Officers arrested Alexis Cheshire, 20, of Atascadero and booked her into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for felony driving under the influence of alcohol with injury, felony evading a police officer, driving while suspended and possession of an open container.

Loading...