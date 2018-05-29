Is the election delaying answers to Los Osos’ $10 million question?

May 29, 2018

OPINION by JULIE TACKER

In March of this year, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors settled a $23 million lawsuit with sewer collection system contractor, ARB Inc., by borrowing the $10 million from the solar mitigation fund. Los Osos residents are likely on the hook for the additional $10 million, over and above the $183 million wastewater project costs.

The 4,200 Los Osos sewer ratepayers/voters are unaware that they are responsible for this $10 million and are ill prepared for an additional $2,000-plus added to their sewer bills.

Supervisor Bruce Gibson characterized the settlement as “the last sewer bill,” as if it was something to celebrate, or accept – it’s not.

That $10 million is needed in water infrastructure for Los Osos and this hit comes at a critical time for our water basin management. Long overdue new wells and treatment facilities need to be installed to better manage our basin to protect it from seawater intrusion.

To date, there has been no discussion of how the $10 million loan will be repaid. No terms (interest rate and amortization) will be presented to the board and the public until Dec. 2018 – conveniently for Gibson and too late for voters — after both the June 5 primary and Nov. 6 election.

