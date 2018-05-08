Fire burns garage in Nipomo

The blaze broke out at about 4 a.m. in the 400 block of Venus Court. Firefighters managed to contain the blaze to the garage of the home, according to Cal Fire.

Photos show the garage was severely damaged and many belongings were destroyed. Crews were still mopping up the fire after sunrise.

Officials have yet to determine the cause of the fire. Cal Fire, Five Cities and Santa Maria firefighters teamed up to extinguish the blaze.