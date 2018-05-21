First Grover Beach marijuana store opens its doors

May 21, 2018

San Luis Obispo County’s first brick and mortar marijuana dispensary operating under California’s new pot legalization law opened its doors to customers on Saturday. [Cal Coast Times]

805 Beach Breaks, located at 1053 Highland Way, held a daylong grand opening, which included a ribbon cutting and a concert with multiple DJs. Customers lined up to make medical marijuana purchases.

The new pot store sells marijuana flowers, as well as other cannabis products, including edibles. 805 Beach Breaks currently operates strictly as a medical marijuana dispensary. However, the city of Grover Beach plans to amend its rules in order to allow pot shops to also sell to recreational marijuana customers.

Although 805 Beach Breaks is the first of Grover Beach’s pot shops to open, the business, which has a controversial co-owner, did not initially qualify as a top tier prospective marijuana store. Grover Beach city staff ranked 805 Beach breaks as a second-tier prospective pot shop, outside of the top four that were slated to receive permits to operate.

But last October, Mayor John Shoals and Councilman Jeff Lee broke from staff recommendations and selected 805 Beach Breaks as one of the four dispensaries that will open in Grover Beach.

Ed Esters, one of the co-owners of 805 Beach Breaks, has a controversial past and is presently listed in California’s sex offender registry. Esters was convicted in 1997 of drugging, raping and sodomizing a female victim. He was released from prison in 2001.

During the Grover Beach dispensary application phase, Esters touted his experience in the pot industry. Esters previously founded a dispensary in San Jose.

Following the Grover Beach council vote in October, a reporter questioned Shoals as to why he voted for an applicant who is on the sex offender registry for a violent crime. The Grover Beach mayor raised his palm in the reporter’s face and walked away.

Shoals and other council members were present Saturday at the 805 Beach Breaks ribbon cutting.

