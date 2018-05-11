Grief should not factor into county races
May 11, 2018
By CLAIRE MAMAKOS
As a community our hearts go out to the family of Andrew Holland, the young man who died a year and a half ago in the San Luis Obispo County Jail. Shortly after the details of Andrew’s death became public, the Holland family voiced plans to promote changes in the way the mentally ill are treated in our county.
While we all agree on the need for better treatment for the mentally ill in the county jail, and mental health care instead of prosecution for those suffering a mental crisis, there are other issues facing this county too.
As a small farming family in North County, we find water rights and access just as important. Several wealthy landowners have been working to create private water districts that could lead to wealthy water barons controlling our North County water rights. They ignore that fact that 74% of the residents showed their opposition through their vote in 2016.
Unfortunately, two county supervisor candidates, the two to whom the Holland family donated large sums of money, are in favor of giving voting rights to private water districts in North County.
Losing a family member is tragic, but we find it wrong that the Holland family is backing candidates based on how they converse with them about the loss of Andrew. There are other issues –like our water– that are just as important for the residents of this county to consider before voting.
2 things:
Grief should most definitely be part a factor in the election! When people are dying due to cruel, inhumane treatment in the jail, grief is a consequence.
As for water rights…..I’m certain that we’ll all lose our rights. That’s the trend and it isn’t going to change by voting. BTW, neither will the jail.
Mrs. Claire Mamakos,
Thank you for your expression of condolence on the loss of Andrew Holland, and I agree with you that there are other issues that need to be taken into account when we cast our ballots on election day.
North County water is under the control of the 5 members of the board of supervisors, and the 2 so-called ‘progressive’ supervisors, Hill & Gibson, want to turn control of the water rights over to their wealthy, elite donors. Voters resoundingly rejected this blatant attempt to take the water rights of common people and give them to the big donor elites, but, if 4th District candidate Jimmy Paulding gets wins election to the office, the so-called progressives will once again vote to cede control of our water to the wealthy elites.
Please join me in voting for the incumbent supervisor, Mrs. Lynn Compton on Election Day, and together we can make sure that government serves the taxpaying citizens.
George
Amen… great article! Water rights for this County is critical and should not be sold or given to anyone. Bruce Gibson lead this giveaway and just lead the march on the ban of Styrofoam on small businesses in this County. This will affect many businesses in this County, which will be passed on to the consumer (US TAXPAYERS) and he also lead the fight for County Road Tax which was defeated. Bruce Gibson cares about the Democratic Socialist Agenda 21 and not a damn thing about the people of San Luis Obispo County, their rights, their businesses and the consequences of their agenda.