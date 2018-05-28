Ilan Funke-Bilu is the most qualified candidate for judge

May 27, 2018

OPINION by WILLIAM AUSMAN

I am writing to you to let you know that one of our own is not only serving our community well but wants to serve all of the people of San Luis Obispo County. I read the Tribune’s poorly thought out and one-sided editorial recommendation. I don’t believe the Tribune will actually publish a letter that comments on their lack of looking at the issues fairly. That is why I am turning to our home town news who I believe will try to get it right.

It is unfortunate that the Tribune editorial board does not get the opportunity to practice law in our courthouses, each and every day. If they did they would have gotten to know Mr. Ilan Funke-Bilu.

He is there with a smile and encouraging word for all. He is a man who treats all people with dignity and respect. Justice is served when people are heard and treated fairly. Ilan Funke-Bilu is that man. He is a great trial attorney and will be a great Judge for this County.

Ilan Funke-Bilu is the current Central Coast Trial Attorneys’, Trail Attorney of the Year, and has won this honor three times. Ilan Funke-Bilu is a certified specialist in criminal law, one of only two people who hold that honor in this county.

Ilan Funke-Bilu has tried more jury trials than any attorney in this county. He represents people from all walks of life and served as a check and balance against the powerful system that arrests, imprisons and prosecutes people.

Mr. Timothy Covello is the man who was second in command at the DA’s office and got virtually no support from any of the deputy district attorneys who worked for the office.

In fact, during Covello’s campaign he referred to them as being lazy. His experience as a commissioner has been two years. It was then, as the insider, that the judges appointed him without posting the position to find the most qualified applicant for the position.

The judges wanted an insider, not a fair and impartial bench officer who would relate to the people. As I understand it, Mr. Covello has an almost perfect record of convicting people with infractions. He is really good at finding people guilty of moving violations.

We have a lot of rubber stamps for district attorneys already on the bench. We don’t have community stake holders that represent real people on the bench. This creates a huge disconnect between those who are governed and those who run the justice system. Let’s change that.

Vote for Ilan Funke-Bilu on June 5th! A man of the people, for the people.

