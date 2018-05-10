Intruder fondles himself on family’s couch in Atascadero

May 10, 2018

A six-foot tall 275 pound-man broke into an Atascadero home on Tuesday and indecently exposed himself to residents. [Cal Coast Times]

Atascadero police officers arrested Jose Arnoldo Cantu, 39, on charges of felony indecent exposure and trespassing. Officers booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he remains with his bail set at $20,000.

KSBY reports the Atascadero family found Cantu on their couch where he was touching himself. Cierra Romero, who first found Cantu, said the man was acting as if nothing was wrong.

“He said, ‘Oh, this isn’t my house? This would be such a nice place to live,’ ” Romero said.

Romero screamed and woke up her parents, who then pushed Cantu out of the house. However, Cantu did not run off. Rather, he sat on the front porch until officers arrived and arrested him.

Police say they believe Cantu entered the house through the black sliding door. Investigators have found no indication that Cantu was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and they are not aware of the man having mental health issues.

However, Sergeant Jason Carr said it seemed like Cantu was a little confused with the entire situation.

