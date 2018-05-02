Marijuana shops could be coming soon to SLO

May 2, 2018

The San Luis Obispo City Council is moving ahead with plans to allow three marijuana dispensaries to open in SLO. However, the plans appear to be conditional upon voters passing a marijuana tax measure, which may appear on the November ballot. [Cal Coast Times]

On Tuesday, the city council voted in favor of an ordinance that would allow medical and recreational marijuana dispensaries in the city. If the ordinance is formally approved at an upcoming meeting, San Luis Obispo will become the first jurisdiction in SLO County to adopt a rule permitting recreational pot shops.

Other elements of the ordinance include the allowance of medical and recreational marijuana delivery services and non-volatile pot manufacturing businesses. The ordinance, though, prohibits marijuana events and onsite use of cannabis at pot stores.

Likewise, the ordinance bans outdoor cultivation of marijuana and limits indoor grows to occupying a maximum of 70,000 square feet citywide. The marijuana rules call for there to be six pot business zones, none of which are in the downtown area.

The ordinance requires all storefront marijuana businesses to be located at least 1,000 feet apart from one another, 1,000 feet from schools and parks and 300 feet from residential neighborhoods.

In order for marijuana business to apply for a city land use permit, they would have to first go through a certification and ranking process.

At its upcoming May 15 meeting, the city council is expected to discuss the proposed marijuana tax measure.

