Marijuana tax nets California more than $60 million

May 11, 2018

The state of California has brought in $60.9 million in tax revenue from the cultivation and sale of cannabis during the first quarter of 2018, according to numbers released today from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration. The report does not include local tax revenue collected by cities or counties. [Cal Coast Times]

In Nov. 2016, California voters approved Proposition 64, the Control, Regulate and Tax Adult Use of Marijuana Act. Beginning on January 1, 2018, two new cannabis taxes went into effect: a cultivation tax on all harvested cannabis that enters the commercial market and a 15 percent excise tax on the purchase of cannabis and cannabis products.

In addition, cannabis and cannabis products are subject to state and local sales tax at the time of retail sale.

California’s excise tax on cannabis generated $32 million in revenue for the first quarter of calendar year 2018. The cultivation tax generated $1.6 million, and the sales tax generated $27.3 million in revenue. Medicinal cannabis is exempt from sales tax if the purchaser holds a valid medical marijuana identification card.

