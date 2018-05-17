Nipomo shooting victim leaves scene, discovered at hospital

May 16, 2018

A wounded man left the scene of his shooting Monday evening and headed to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for treatment of a gunshot wound. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 9:30 p.m., callers reported shots fired on the 700 block of Grande Avenue. When deputies arrived, they were unable to locate any signs that a shooting had occurred.

A short time later, a man was admitted with a gunshot wound to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria. Detectives determined the man had been shot in Nipomo.

The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening wound and released from the hospital. The investigation continues.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information about the shooting to contact the detective division at 805-781-4500 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.

