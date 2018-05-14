Paso Robles Planning Commission approves 96-room hotel
May 14, 2018
A North County hotel owner plans on building a 96-room lodge in Paso Robles, which has now garnered the approval of the city’s planning commission. [Cal Coast Times]
Matt Masia, of the firm Black’s Hatchery, has submitted plans to build the Black Oak Lodge, a four-story hotel, on a vacant lot near the intersection of Highway 101 and Highway 46 East. Black’s Hatchery currently owns the nearby Adelaide Inn and Best Western Plus Black Oak.
Masia’s new hotel project is situated on a property located at 2717 Black Oak Drive. It neighbors a Carl’s Jr and a McDonald’s.
Plans call for the hotel to have a “modern lodge” architectural theme. The lodge is expected to have 120 parking spaces.
The Paso Robles Planning Commission unanimously approved the project last week.
And to think of the sacrifices the current local residents are asked to make so businesses can make more money and buy more political favors. No lawns, monitor usage and penalize for excess usage, close the pool and then sacrifice more for that new Tract of about 750 homes coming your way soon (more water and sewer usage, 1600 more cars using unfrastruture with traffic issues, impact on Police, Fire, schools, City resources, etc.) and more people telling the local residents to get over it and accept the new way of life. Good luck Paso and be sure to thank your City Council for not looking our for you and your quality of life. And be sure and keep all those illegals in your community for cheap labor in your hospitality industry, housekeeping, landscaping and wine industry. What a future you will have!