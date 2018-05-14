Paso Robles Planning Commission approves 96-room hotel

May 14, 2018

A North County hotel owner plans on building a 96-room lodge in Paso Robles, which has now garnered the approval of the city’s planning commission. [Cal Coast Times]

Matt Masia, of the firm Black’s Hatchery, has submitted plans to build the Black Oak Lodge, a four-story hotel, on a vacant lot near the intersection of Highway 101 and Highway 46 East. Black’s Hatchery currently owns the nearby Adelaide Inn and Best Western Plus Black Oak.

Masia’s new hotel project is situated on a property located at 2717 Black Oak Drive. It neighbors a Carl’s Jr and a McDonald’s.

Plans call for the hotel to have a “modern lodge” architectural theme. The lodge is expected to have 120 parking spaces.

The Paso Robles Planning Commission unanimously approved the project last week.

