Police arrest alleged serial burglars

May 22, 2018

San Luis Obispo police say they have caught a duo of serial burglars from Oakland who stole numerous laptops that apparently belonged to Cal Poly students, as well as other electronic items and a puppy. [Cal Coast Times]

Over the past few weeks, police received several reports of residential burglaries near the Cal Poly campus. The burglars were stealing laptops, iPads, backpacks and numerous electronic items, a police department press release states.

Investigators obtained a surveillance image of one of the believed suspects as he was talking on a cell phone near one of the victims’ homes. Investigators circulated the surveillance images online early this week.

On Monday afternoon, a Pismo Beach police officer stopped a vehicle being driven by 37-year-old Veronica Weitz. The passenger in the vehicle was Christopher Jones, 29.

The alert officer recognized Jones from the images circulated on social media, and he detained both Jones and Weitz for further investigation.

While the suspects were detained, police determined Jones had a warrant out for his arrest. Pismo Beach police notified SLO police detectives, who arrived to follow up with their investigation.

Officers searched the vehicle and found numerous laptops and other electronic equipment, as well as the puppy. Officers took Jones and Weitz into custody without incident and transported them to the police department.

Investigators identified some of the items in the vehicle as stolen property through serial numbers and specific descriptions provided by the victims. But detectives are still trying to identify the owners of the remaining items found in the vehicle that are believed to have been stolen.

Detectives believe the suspects were targeting locations near Cal Poly, specifically fraternities, sororities and dormitory housing, where doors are often left unlocked.

Police say Jones and Weitz may be associated with the increases in burglaries that occurred in SLO in January and March, as well as this week.

Officials are asking residents to lock their homes and store valuable property away from the public view. Anyone who believes they have been a victim of a recent burglary or can identify stolen property to call Detective Jason Dickel at (805) 594-8028.

