Possible arson fire leads to evacuation at Atascadero Middle School

May 24, 2018

A possible arson fire caused the evacuation of Atascadero Middle School Thursday morning. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 8 a.m., a fire broke out in a boys’ bathroom at the junior high. School personnel evacuated students and then extinguished the fire with a fire extinguisher, according to the city of Atascadero.

When fire crews arrived, they found light smoke coming from the bathroom doorway.

After 30 minutes, the students were allowed to return to their classrooms.

Both Atascadero fire investigators and police are investigating the blaze.

Loading...