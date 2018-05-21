Potential serial burglar targeting San Luis Obispo
May 21, 2018
San Luis Obispo police are searching for a burglar who is allegedly targeting homes near Cal Poly. [Cal Coast Times]
Police say several residential burglaries were reported in northern San Luis Obispo near the Cal Poly campus. Police are circulating the photo of a person of interest in the burglaries and asking the public for help.
The suspect appears to have a bald head and a beard. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the burglaries is asked to contact Detective Dickel at (805) 594-8028.
