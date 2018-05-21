Front Page  »  

Potential serial burglar targeting San Luis Obispo

May 21, 2018

San Luis Obispo police are searching for a burglar who is allegedly targeting homes near Cal Poly. [Cal Coast Times]

Police say several residential burglaries were reported in northern San Luis Obispo near the Cal Poly campus. Police are circulating the photo of a person of interest in the burglaries and asking the public for help.

The suspect appears to have a bald head and a beard. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the burglaries is asked to contact Detective Dickel at (805) 594-8028.







2 Comments

  1. Ben Daho says:
    05/21/2018 at 11:42 am

    Well, not many people have a head like a football. Look for Charlie brown trying to kick.

    (1) 1 Total Votes - 1 up - 0 down
  2. The Identarian says:
    05/21/2018 at 10:59 am

    Great picture! They should have their perp in no time at all.

    NOT

    (1) 1 Total Votes - 1 up - 0 down

