Sex offender arrested for child porn in SLO

May 12, 2018

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies arrested a registered sex offender on Thursday for possession of child pornography. [Cal Coast Times]

After discovering child pornography was being downloaded through the internet of a hotel located on the 1400 block of Valle Joaquin, officers served a search warrant at the hotel. The warrant led the officers to the room of 36-year-old Joshua Jackson.

Deputies seized a laptop and a cellphone and then discovered several thousand of images of child pornography in Jackson’s online storage account. At this time, there is no evidence Jackson was involved in the manufacturing of the child pornography.

Detectives arrested Jackson on one count of possessing child pornography. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who has additional information about this case to contact detectives at 805-781-4500.

Loading...