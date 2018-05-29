Six cars burglarized at trailhead on the Cuesta Grade

May 29, 2018

Amid an apparent rash of car break-ins at trailheads, six vehicles were burglarized Saturday morning at a parking lot for the West Cuesta Ridge Trail. [Cal Coast Times]

The burglaries occurred at about 9 a.m. at a parking lot located on TV Tower Road near Highway 101 at the top of the Cuesta Grade. In each case, car windows were smashed and possessions were stolen from inside the vehicles.

Victims said backpacks and duffel bags containing clothes, shoes and wallets were stolen. Each of the victims was hiking or doing recreational activities in the area when the break-ins occurred, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Local residents also allege that car burglaries are occurring at other trailheads around the county, including at Harmony Headlands and inside Montana de Oro.

Loading...