SLO County Democrats gaining parity with Republicans

May 28, 2018

As the electorate becomes deeply divided over issues regarding immigration and gun control, the number of registered voters in San Luis Obispo County has increased to an all time high, and the Democratic Party is the big winner. [Cal Coast Times]

In San Luis Obispo County, there is currently an almost even split between Democrats and Republicans. Republicans represent 36.6 percent of the 164,592 registered voters, Democrats represent 35 percent and decline to state have 22.1 percent.

To put those number in perspective, in early 2015, there were 148,821 registered voters. Of those, 39.7 percent were registered Republican while 32.8 percent were registered Democrat.

In 2015, there were 10,190 more Republicans in SLO County than Democrats. There are currently 2,572 more registered Republicans than Democrats.

District 1, which runs inland from the Monterey County line to Templeton, currently has 5,595 more Republicans than Democrats. Republican John Peschong is serving his first term as county supervisor.

District 2, which runs along the coast from San Simeon to Los Osos and includes a portion of San Luis Obispo, has 4,780 more Democrats than Republicans. Democrat Bruce Gibson is currently serving his third term in the District 2 seat, and he has twice won reelection with ease.

Jeff Eckles, who is registered decline to state, and Republican Patrick Sparks are challenging Gibson for the District 2 seat.

District 3, which includes Grover Beach, Pismo Beach and a portion of San Luis Obispo, has 2,613 more Democrats than Republicans. Democratic Supervisor Adam Hill is serving his third term in office.

District 4, which includes Nipomo, Arroyo Grande and Oceano, has 2,386 more Republicans than Democrats. Republicans Lynn Compton is running for a second term against Jimmy Paulding, a Democrat.

There has not been a Democratic candidate elected to the District 4 supervisor seat in more than 50 years.

District 5,which includes Atascadero, Santa Margarita, Pozo, Creston and portions of Templeton and San Luis Obispo, has 1,985 more Republicans than Democrats. Republican Debbie Arnold is currently serving her second term in office.

