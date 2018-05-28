SLO police arrest serial iPhone thief

May 27, 2018

San Luis Obispo police arrested a man on Saturday who has allegedly stolen iPhones from Apple Stores all over California and Nevada. [Cal Coast Times]

On Saturday afternoon, the man snatched seven iPhones from the SLO Apple Store at 899 Higuera Street. Following the theft, a witness called 911 and reported a man had stolen a display model phone and fled by foot. The suspect was last seen running east on Higuera Street, the witness said.

A bicycle officer who was patrolling the downtown area spotted a man who matched the description of the suspect. He was running near the intersection of Marsh and Osos streets. The officer chased after the suspect on foot and caught him.

Police searched the suspect, who was identified as Aaron Marcuslee Searcy, 20, of Elk Grove. Officers found seven stolen iPhones with security alarms that were sounding on Searcy. The phones were valued at $7,500.

Surveillance footage from the store shows Searcy stealing the phones. Likewise, the 911 caller identified Searcy as the thief, according to police.

Investigators contacted Apple’s regional loss prevention team and discovered Searcy had committed similar thefts in 2017 and 2018 throughout Nevada and California. The items Searcy stole had a combined value of more than $90,000.

Officers arrested Searcy on charges of burglary, grand theft, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $500,000.

