Two people hospitalized in crashes near Lake Nacimiento

May 28, 2018

Two separate accidents near Lake Nacimiento on Sunday each resulted in one person being hospitalized. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 4:30 p.m., two vehicles collided on Nacimiento Lake Drive in the Heritage Ranch area. A total of seven people were involved in the crash, but only one individual required transportation to a hospital.

Approximately three hours later, a woman reportedly fell out of a moving car by Oak Shores and Lakeview drives in the Oak Shores community. The woman was unresponsive when Cal Fire personnel arrived at the scene.

Officials called a CHP helicopter out to the scene. It is unclear, though, whether the woman was airlifted or taken by ambulance to the hospital.

In both cases, officials have yet to disclose what caused the accident.

Loading...