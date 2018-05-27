Two people killed in crash on Highway 166

Two men were killed Saturday evening in a one car collision on Highway 166 near Thompson Avenue. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 11 p.m., a man in a silver Lexus was headed southbound on Highway 166 when he veered off the west side of the road. The man then over-corrected and flipped the vehicle.

One of the two men in the vehicle was ejected during the crash and died at the scene.

The second man was able to get himself out of the wreckage and was alive when law enforcement arrived. However, he died while paramedics were working on him.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released pending notification of their next of kin.

CHP officers are investigating the cause of the crash.

