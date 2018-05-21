Two people killed in Highway 166 crash

A man and a woman were killed and a truck driver was injured in a violent crash Sunday afternoon on Highway 166 in northeastern Santa Barbara County. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 4 p.m., a black Honda sedan collided head-on with an oil tanker at the intersection of Highway 166 and Hubbard Avenue in New Cuyama which ejected the woman from the vehicle, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Responders pronounced both the man and woman dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the oil tanker suffered major injuries in the crash. A helicopter airlifted him to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

It is unclear what caused the collision. Authorities have yet to release the identities of the victims.

