Vehicles burned in suspected Nipomo arson

May 14, 2018

A pickup truck was destroyed and two RVs were burned in a fire early Sunday morning in Nipomo that the owner of the truck is alleging was arson. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 3 a.m., the fire was reported in an RV storage yard in the 500 block of Sandydale Drive. Neighbors heard explosions and saw fire in the area, witnesses said.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the gates of the storage yard open, rather than locked as is usually the case. The fire was extinguished without anyone suffering injuries.

A Ford F350 was destroyed in the blaze. One of the RVs that burned sustained major damage, while the other was only slightly damaged.

The owner of the Ford truck said his vehicle was previously targeted. He recently reported to law enforcement that his truck was keyed, and he had planned to check his dash cam on Sunday. Instead, he arrived to find his truck in shambles.

Fire and law enforcement officials have yet to disclose any information about the incident.

