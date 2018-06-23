23-year-old dies after attending Lightning in a Bottle music festival

June 2, 2018

In a swimming related accident, a 23-year-old man died last Sunday after attending this years Lightning in a Bottle music festival in Monterey. [Cal Coast Times]

Though details about the death are limited, while alone in the water, Tyler Schripsem of Modesto died from a spinal cord injury. Onlookers pulled Schripsem out of the water and attempted to revive the 23-year-old man.

Emergency responders then transported Schripsema to Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton where he was pronounced dead.

Schripsema graduated from California State University Stanislaus just three days before his death.

This is the second death in two years at the festival. Lightning in a Bottle promoter Do Lab is currently facing a lawsuit from the family of a 20-year-old woman who died last year after taking LSD.

