Combo shopping center and senior living facility proposed in SLO

June 15, 2018

A prominent local builder is teaming up with a retirement home operator in attempt to create a combination shopping center-assisted living facility development at a south San Luis Obispo intersection. [Cal Coast Times]

The proposed project, which came before the San Luis Obispo Planning Commission on Wednesday, calls for the shopping center and assisted living facility to be built by the corner of Broad Street and Tank Farm Road. The project site is across the street from both the Marigold Shopping Center and Mindbody, and it neighbors other businesses like SESLOC Credit Union.

Developer Nick Tompkins is proposing a 49,000-square foot retail shopping center on a 5.28-acre lot. The shopping center would contain retail stores, a grocery store and restaurants.

Simultaneously, Westmont Living is proposing a 133,655-square foot assisted living facility with 111 suites and 28 memory care studio units. Westmont Living is a senior housing construction and management company that operates 11 senior housing communities, which includes 1,300 units in California and Oregon.

On Wednesday, the planning commission raised concerns with the project and refrained from ruling on the proposal. Commissioners stated concerns about the project not conforming to planned land use in the area and not integrating well with existing businesses neighboring the site. [KSBY]

Planning commissioners agreed, though, that there is a need for affordable senior housing. The commission directed staff to bring the project back with tweaks and possibly include an independent living component to the housing proposal.

