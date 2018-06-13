Is it fire season on the Central Coast?

June 13, 2018

Fire activity is again picking up on the Central Coast, with there being four blazes in a span of less than 24 hours early this week. [Cal Coast Times]

On Monday afternoon, Lompoc firefighters rescued two dogs that were caught in a house fire. One of the dogs bit a firefighter, injuring his hand.

Officials described the firefighter’s injury as minor. More troubling apparently was that the blaze displaced two adults and two children who were not home at the time the fire started.

With help from Vandenberg Air Force Base and Santa Barbara County fire crews, Lompoc firefighters extinguished the blaze at a home in the 1100 block of N. Jasmine Street.

Investigators determined that the fire started on the stove in the home’s kitchen.

Late Monday night, a blaze broke out in Paso Robles in the riverbed north of 13thStreet. At about 11:30 p.m., firefighters found trees and brush burning in the riverbed.

The fire burned one acre of land. Firefighters contained the blaze within 45 minutes and worked to extinguish it over the next three hours.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze. C

On Tuesday morning, a vegetation fire broke out in Huasna and burned about five acres. The fire started at 6156 Huasna Townsite Road and spread across grass.

Firefighters battled the blaze from the ground and air. They extinguished the Huasna fire in the afternoon.

Around the same time firefighters were battling the South County blaze, a roadside fire broke out in North County. Creston firefighters and Cal Fire personnel put out the blaze that was burning by the intersection of Creston Road and Camp 8 Road.

