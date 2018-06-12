Four men rob Central Coast marijuana grow

June 12, 2018

Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies are searching for four men who robbed a marijuana cultivation facility outside Carpinteria on June 9. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 5:30 a.m., four black men entered the cannabis facility which triggered an onsite security alarm. The men detained a security guard at gunpoint while they gathered property.

The suspects then fled the area taking property belonging to the grower.

Investigators believe the suspects targeted the specific business and do not believe there is a current threat to unrelated businesses or residents in the community. Because of the nature of the investigation, detectives are not releasing more information at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to please contact the sheriff’s criminal investigations division at (805) 681-4150 or to leave an anonymous tip call (805) 681-4171.

