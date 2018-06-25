Gas tax repeal reportedly to go on November ballot
It appears California voters may soon get the chance to have their say on the state’s controversial gas tax increase. [Cal Coast Times]
The Sacramento Bee initially reported Monday that an initiative calling for the repeal of state’s recent gas tax hike officially qualified on Friday for the November ballot. Later Monday morning, the Sacramento Bee changed its report, saying the initiative is “poised” to qualify for the ballot. Currently, the California Secretary of State’s Office lists the proposed ballot measure as initiative pending signature verification.
California’s gas tax increase, which took effect last year, raised the base tax on gasoline 12 cents from 18 cents per gallon to 30 cents per gallon. Taxes on diesel increased even more.
The excise tax on diesel increased 20 cents from 16 cents per gallon to 36 cents per gallon, and the diesel sales tax rose from 1.75 percent to 5.75 percent. Additionally, there is a new vehicle registration fee ranging from $25 a year to $175 annually.
A campaign attempting to repeal the tax hike recently turned in more than 900,000 signatures to state elections officials. Approximately 585,000 valid signatures are needed to get a measure on this November’s ballot.
The proposed repeal initiative would not only do away with the gas tax hike, but also require future gas tax and vehicle fee increases to be approved by California voters.
If the measure makes it on the November ballot and is approved by voters, it would reduce state transportation tax revenue by $2.9 billion in the upcoming fiscal year. By 2020-2021, the state would lose $4.9 billion in annual tax revenue, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
The gas tax revenue is primarily intended to support state highway maintenance and rehabilitation, local streets and roads and mass transit. It is also supposed to support bicycle path projects.
Critics say the tax hike is compensating for frivolous spending by state legislators, and it amounts to theft from the taxpayer. Republican candidate for governor John Cox is making the gas tax a focal point of his campaign. Cox is also one of the leaders of the gas tax repeal movement.
Earlier this month, during the primary election, Southern California voters recalled a Democratic assemblyman over his vote for the gas tax increase. Voters in the Orange County-dominated district replaced the recalled Democrat with a Republican.
Polls have indicated there would be a competitive campaign if the repeal initiative were to appear on the November ballot. Some poll have suggested the California electorate would vote to repeal the tax increase.
The State of CA is run by idiots. Take for example the DMV; long lines, ridiculous waiting times. If the DMV were to register vehicles for a two year period rather than each year it would reduce their workload by about 30% while increasing their revenue by over 25% (some would renew their registration for the two years but sell or trade their vehicle after one year giving the DMV re ensue for the old two years (although only one was used) and get revenue from the new registration.
The State of CA has collected billions more in taxes than their budget calls for; how can the CA government ethically, morally or legally take more money from It’s residents, even with the waste and bloat, than is required to operate?
Repeal the Gas Tax….then add in a new Internet Sales Tax…the Beast is going to get their money folks. These Pensions and Perks for Public Employees are blood thirsty for your tax dollars.
Good! I’ve read reports that we have wasted gasoline taxes on public pensions and other Democrat spending.
“Prior to 2009, Democrats voted almost universally in support of benefit increases—but so did Republicans. Specifically, Democrats supported benefit increases at a rate of 98%, and Republicans went along, supporting increases at a rate of 93%. After the scope of conflict expanded, Democratic support remained about the same (98.5%)—but Republican “yes” votes plummeted to 69%.” – Brookings Institute
It was only after the crash of ’08 did the Republican Party become so concerned about this dilemma that they actually didn’t go along with the Democrats with benefit increases, but only to a smaller extent rather than unilaterally opposing any increases. So, to say it is solely a “Democrat created problem” just doesn’t hold water. This was and still is a bipartisan created dilemma, one that won’t go away if we keep pointin’ fingers rather then doin’ something together about.
Can I ask where you read that at? Thanks.
Never mind about the source, I’ve found it. Thanks!